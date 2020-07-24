Behind a cold front, drier air is building into the Miami Valley. After some areas of morning fog break up, you may notice a slight drop in humidity. We will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. There is a very low chance of an isolated shower popping up during peak heating hours, but most of the area stays dry.

Saturday will also be a dry day, with plenty of sunshine. Highs will push back into the upper 80s, and 90s are expected on Sunday.

TODAY: Morning fog, then partly sunny. A 10% chance of a pop-up afternoon shower. High 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny warm and more humid. High 92

After a dry weekend, a cold front will approach the area on Monday. It will be very humid again, and we’ll have the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.