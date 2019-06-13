Scattered showers and storms will continue through Thursday evening. A few storms may be strong with heavy rain and 40 mph wind gusts. Overnight there will be a break in the rain before a cold front moves through the area early Thursday morning. Rain will begin to move into the Miami Valley from the north behind the front. Temperatures tomorrow will be much cooler. It will be windy, especially in the afternoon. Non Thunderstorm wind gusts will be 30-40 mph.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms, breezy. Low 56
TOMORROW: Much cooler, gusty, scattered showers and storms continue. High 64
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and chilly. Low 50
FRIDAY: Nice, breezy. High 76
We dry out and the sun returns on Friday. The warm and unsettled pattern picks back up late on Saturday and continues into next week.