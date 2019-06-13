It will feel more like April than June today, with windy conditions and cool temperatures. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times, and highs will only reach the low 60s. We also expect showers at times, with the chance of thunder.

We will dry out quickly this evening, and skies will clear overnight. Sunshine will be the rule on Friday, and it will be pleasant with highs in the mid-70s.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and unseasonably cool. A 50% chance of scattered showers, slight thunder chance. High 62

TONIGHT: Clearing, breezy and quite chilly. Low 49