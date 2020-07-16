Rain chances today look less impressive, so many spots will stay dry. We do expect more clouds around with some peeks of afternoon sun. Highs will still run above normal, with readings in the upper 80s and humid conditions expected this afternoon.

We will stay dry tonight into Friday morning. There is a chance of some fog early in the day, but the sun will be back for the afternoon. It will be a hot day, but slightly less humid.

TODAY: Clouds and a little sun, with a 30% chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, and hot. High 90

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 92

Saturday we just have a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon hours. Sunday will feature a better shot of rain. Get ready for a hot and humid weekend!