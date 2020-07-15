Heat and humidity are building back into the Miami Valley. Today, high temperatures will hit the low 90s, and heat index values will climb into the mid-90s. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. We could use some rain, and it looks like we will get a shot at it during the second half of the week.

Tonight, clouds will be increasing and we can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm towards early Thursday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off through the afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, muggy and mild. A shower or thunderstorm possible late. Low 72

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with some sun, hot and humid. A 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90

Unsettled weather will continue Friday and on into the weekend. Right now, none of the days look like a complete wash out, but any thunderstorms that do move through could produce heavy rain.