It will be very hot and humid today. Heat index values will vary between 95 and 101 degrees. Once again, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly confined to the afternoon and evening hours. Isolated areas could see high rainfall totals with street flooding possible. This rain will bring localized cooling during the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 93

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 93

THURSDAY: Still hot with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High 94

The heat wave continues through Friday with high temperatures expected to be at 90° or higher each day.