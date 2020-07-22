Storm Team 2 Forecast

Expect an active weather day, with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm that develops this afternoon will have the potential to produce heavy rain or a strong wind gust. It will feel very humid, as highs reach the mid-upper 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible tonight, and it will feel quite muggy. On Thursday, we can’t rule out a few showers or thunderstorms, but there will be more dry time.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and not quite as humid. High 87

Dry weather returns Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll top out in the mid-upper 80s again, but the 90s will surge back into the area this weekend.

