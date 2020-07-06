Today will make 6 days in a row of 90 degrees or warmer. Many areas will remain dry, but there still is that chance of an isolated shower or storm, mainly this afternoon due to daytime heating. Normal high this time of the year is 84.
TODAY: Partly sunny & hot. Spotty PM shower or storm. High near 95
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Low 72
TUESDAY: More humid and continued hot. Scattered showers and storms. High 92
The heat wave is expected to break by this coming weekend. Daily chances of pop up showers and storms due to daytime heating.
