Today will make 6 days in a row of 90 degrees or warmer. Many areas will remain dry, but there still is that chance of an isolated shower or storm, mainly this afternoon due to daytime heating. Normal high this time of the year is 84.

TODAY: Partly sunny & hot. Spotty PM shower or storm. High near 95

Heat indices will range from 95-100 this afternoon.
Stay safe outside in the heat!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Low 72

TUESDAY: More humid and continued hot. Scattered showers and storms. High 92

The heat wave is expected to break by this coming weekend. Daily chances of pop up showers and storms due to daytime heating.

