The heat wave continues. Afternoon highs will be in the 90s. There will be little wind. These conditions result in higher levels of ozone. An air quality advisory continues on Monday.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Low 70

MONDAY: Continued hot with plenty of sun. Isolated shower or storm. Highs near 94

Temperatures will stay in the 90s for the week ahead with daily chances of heat induced showers and storms. These storms will cool temperatures off and could produce localized flooding. Remember when thunder roars head indoors.