Today will be the 5th day in a row of 90 degrees or warmer, with several more days to go. There is an air pollution advisory for much of the Miami Valley through Monday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Pop up shower or storm. High 93

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Low 70

MONDAY: Continued hot with plenty of sun. Isolated shower or storm. Highs near 95

Temperatures will stay in the 90s for the week ahead with daily chances of heat induced showers and storms.

