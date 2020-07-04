Scattered storms will dissipate as the sun goes down tonight. Conditions will improve for fireworks tonight.

The heat continues. The high tomorrow will be 92 degrees with a 10% chance of showers. There is an Air Quality Advisory for higher levels of ozone on Sunday. The forecasted air quality index is 105. Ohio Environmental Protection Agency suggests sensitive groups such as people with asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low 66

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & hot. High 92

Over the next 7 days, highs will continue in the 90s and overnight lows will mainly be in the lower 70s. By mid week, there will be daily, but low chances of afternoon showers and storms mainly due to daytime heating.