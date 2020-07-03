This evening will be perfect if you have outdoor plans to celebrate Independence Day. It will continue to be warm after the high reached 92 degrees today. This is the third day in a row where temperatures climbed into the 90s. The heat wave will continue well into next week.

Temperatures will drop into the 80s by 8 p.m. with a temperature around 81 degrees at 10 p.m. The wind will remain light and skies will clear into the night.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Low 69

4th of JULY (SATURDAY): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slim chance of a shower or storm. High 92

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mild and mostly clear. Low 67

SUNDAY: Slim chance of shower south of I-70. Mostly Sunny, hot and humid. High 92

The heat and humidity continue through next week with very little chances of rain. High in the low 90s and lows around 70.