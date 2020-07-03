Live Now
Summer heat continues through the holiday weekend. High pressure will be in control today with temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon. As long as we make at least 90 degrees today, this will mark the first official summer heat wave.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Low 69

4th of JULY (SATURDAY): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slim chance of a shower or storm. High 92

The heat and humidity continue through next week with very little chances of rain. High in the low 90s and lows around 70.

