Hot and humid this weekend. With the humidity it will feel like it’s around 100 during peak heating of the day. Be sure to stay hydrated if you will be outside. It will be a great weekend for the pool. An outside chance of an afternoon shower or storm is possible this weekend.

TODAY: Hot & humid. Spotty PM storm. High 93Heat index of 101

Heat indices will be approaching 100 this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Very uncomfortable. Low 75

SUNDAY: Very hot and humid. Spotty PM storm. High 95 Heat index of 101

The heat and humidity will continue through Tuesday with highs in the 90s. Chances for rain increase through Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the wettest day of the week.