It’s going to be another hot day in the Miami Valley! We expect highs to climb up near 90-degrees again this afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sun and dry conditions. Humidity will be down slightly, and it will just feel a little sticky.

We’ll become a little more humid on Friday, as temperatures continue to run hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and we will continue our heat wave through the holiday weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and a little more humid. High 92

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 10% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 92

There is a very low chance of an isolated afternoon shower on the 4th of July, but most will continue dry conditions.