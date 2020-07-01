Hot weather will continue across the region, with highs hitting the upper 80s again this afternoon. You may notice the humidity dropping just a bit, as dew points lower slightly. This will be especially true in the northeast Miami Valley. We still have the slight chance of a pop-up downpour, but it looks like it will be confined to areas south and west of Dayton.

Any showers or storms that develop today will diminish this evening. We will see clouds clear out tonight, and that will set us up for a mostly sunny Thursday!

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. A 20% chance of a downpour, mainly south and west of Dayton. High 89

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and a little more humid. High 92

Humidity will rise again through the end of the week, as temperatures get even hotter! We expect to be in our first official heat wave of the season as we head through the holiday weekend.