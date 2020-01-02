Clouds will be increasing today, and it will be another above normal afternoon. Highs will push close to 50-degrees, and there is just a slight chance of a spotty shower late.

There is a greater chance of rain this evening and tonight. Rain will continue into Friday, but temperatures will remain above normal.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Just a slight chance of a late day shower. High 48

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with rain developing. Low 44

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool with showers at times. High 52

SATURDAY: Cloudy and colder with rain or snow showers. High 39

We will turn colder on Saturday, and we have the chance of some snow mixing in with rain. Eventually, a change over to all snow is expected as the cold air continues to move in.