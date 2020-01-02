Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds will be increasing today, and it will be another above normal afternoon. Highs will push close to 50-degrees, and there is just a slight chance of a spotty shower late.

There is a greater chance of rain this evening and tonight. Rain will continue into Friday, but temperatures will remain above normal.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Just a slight chance of a late day shower. High 48

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with rain developing. Low 44

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool with showers at times. High 52

SATURDAY: Cloudy and colder with rain or snow showers. High 39

We will turn colder on Saturday, and we have the chance of some snow mixing in with rain. Eventually, a change over to all snow is expected as the cold air continues to move in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS