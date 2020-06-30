Summer heat and humidity will continue today, with highs in the upper 80s close to 90-degrees. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm will have the potential to produce heavy rain.

Evening thunderstorms diminish, and we expect dry weather overnight into Wednesday morning. Most of Wednesday afternoon will be dry, as well, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87

TONIGHT: Evening shower or storm, then partly cloudy. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High 88

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High near 90

A completely dry forecast is back for Thursday and Friday. We expect a ton of sunshine and hot and humid weather will continue.