A very warm and humid air mass will remain across the Miami Valley today. High temperatures will hit the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the low 90s with the heat index. We will continue to see a slight chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but do expect a lot of dry time today.

A few showers or storms will be around tonight and the threat of rain will continue on Tuesday. Any thunderstorm that develops over the next few days will have the potential to produce heavy rain.

TODAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

Drier conditions will be in place for the second half of the week, but the heat and humidity will remain. It’s going to be a steamy holiday weekend!