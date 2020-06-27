Off and on showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday.

This evening will be be muggy and mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There remains a low chance of storms, but most of the Miami Valley will stay dry.

Tomorrow areas from Greenville to Xenia and southwest into the Tri-State region have the greatest risk for thunderstorms with potentially damaging wind gust.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with a low chance of a storm. Low 68

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. High 85

MONDAY: Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. High 86

Over the next several days, continued chances for showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to rise through the week with 90-degree temperatures possible by the Fourth of July.