The first day of 2020 was mild with a high of 46 degrees, 11 degrees above the normal high of 35 degrees for Jan. 1. Above normal temperatures will continue into Thursday and Friday were highs in the lower 50s are likely. We will see more clouds on Thursday as rain moves in late in the afternoon. Scattered moderate to heavy showers are likely through Friday.

TONIGHT: Breezy, becoming cloudy. Low 35

TOMORROW: Mild, mostly cloudy, rain late in the afternoon. High 50

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rainy and mild. Low 42

FRIDAY: Off and on rain. High 54

Rain showers will turn to snow showers late on Saturday. The temperature will drop throughout the day on Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the 30s.