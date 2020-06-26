We will be warmer and increasingly more humid this afternoon. Highs hit the upper 80s, and we will still have the threat of a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Any thunderstorm late today could produce an isolated stronger wind gust or hail, as we have a low-end severe weather threat.

More numerous showers and thunderstorms will affect the area this weekend. Again on Saturday, the potential will be there for a couple stronger storms. Heat and humidity will continue.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. A 30% chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. High 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms possible. Low 70

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible on Sunday. Temperatures will run just above normal through all of next week, as we go through a warm stretch.