It’s going to be another pretty nice summer day with continued comfortable humidity levels, and near-normal temperatures. We’ll hit highs in the low 80s with the slight chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

This pattern will repeat on Friday with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. We will get warmer Friday, and also start to feel more humid. Highs reach the upper 80s.

TODAY: Partly sunny, nice and warm. A 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 82

TONIGHT: Any evening showers diminish. Mostly clear and mild. Low 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and becoming more humid. A 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 88

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

Over the weekend, rain chances increase as a front sets up across the region. This will be the focal point for more numerous showers and thunderstorms in a warm and humid air mass.

