We’ll enjoy lower humidity and more comfortable conditions today and Thursday. Rain chances are low, but not zero. A few pop-up showers will be possible

Humidity will rise on Friday, as temperatures climb back above normal. We will continue to be warm and humid into the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm with a 20% chance of a pop-up afternoon shower. High 78

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, nice and mild. Low 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm with a 30% chance of a few pop-up afternoon showers, or a thunderstorm. High 82

FRIDAY: Partly sunny warmer and a little more humid. A 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 86

Rain chances are low again Friday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more likely this weekend.