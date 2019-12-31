Overall it looks dry and cloudy for NYE celebrations. There may be some mist at times. We will still be breezy and cold tonight, with lows in the upper 20s, and wind chill in the teens.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 28

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Decreasing clouds, breezy and chilly. High 42

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers developing. High 47

Dry conditions will be around for New Year’s Day, and temperatures will warm up a bit and it will not be as gusty. Thursday we will push into the upper 40s but rain will develop late in the day.