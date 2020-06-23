Roadways are wet as you head out the door this morning. Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will remain possible through lunchtime. Heading into the afternoon we will start to dry out with a low chance of an isolated shower. A cold front will keep temperatures in the 70s all day. Wind will shift out of the NW this afternoon becoming breezy at 10-20 mph.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. High 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light west wind. Low 60

THURSDAY: A chance of an afternoon shower and storm, otherwise mostly sunny. High 80

Humidity will drop Wednesday, but we will still see the threat of a few afternoon showers. Comfortable conditions will remain in place Thursday with a little more dry time. Temperatures will be just below the seasonal normal high of 82 degrees mid-week. Warmer temperatures will return over the weekend.