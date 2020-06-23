Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Roadways are wet as you head out the door this morning. Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will remain possible through lunchtime. Heading into the afternoon we will start to dry out with a low chance of an isolated shower. A cold front will keep temperatures in the 70s all day. Wind will shift out of the NW this afternoon becoming breezy at 10-20 mph.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. High 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light west wind. Low 60

THURSDAY: A chance of an afternoon shower and storm, otherwise mostly sunny. High 80

Humidity will drop Wednesday, but we will still see the threat of a few afternoon showers. Comfortable conditions will remain in place Thursday with a little more dry time. Temperatures will be just below the seasonal normal high of 82 degrees mid-week. Warmer temperatures will return over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS