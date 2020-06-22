Showers and thunderstorms become more likely after midnight as a cold front approaches. The front will cross the area on Tuesday, keeping us with the threat of rain. It will still feel humid, but temperatures won’t be quite as warm.

TONIGHT: Muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 68

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. High 80

Humidity will drop Wednesday, but we will still see the threat of a few afternoon showers. Comfortable conditions will remain in place Thursday with a little more dry time.