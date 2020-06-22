Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

More Thunderstorms Tonight and Tuesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and thunderstorms become more likely after midnight as a cold front approaches. The front will cross the area on Tuesday, keeping us with the threat of rain. It will still feel humid, but temperatures won’t be quite as warm.

TONIGHT: Muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 68

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. High 80

Humidity will drop Wednesday, but we will still see the threat of a few afternoon showers. Comfortable conditions will remain in place Thursday with a little more dry time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS