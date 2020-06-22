We will be a little unsettled through the first half of the week. While we will enjoy a lot of dry time today, the slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm will continue this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but the potential is there.

Showers and thunderstorms become more likely late tonight as a cold front approaches. The front will cross the area on Tuesday, keeping us with the threat of rain. It will still feel humid, but temperatures won’t be quite as warm.

TODAY: Clouds mixed with sun, warm and humid. A 30% chance of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. High 86

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 68

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 80

Humidity will drop Wednesday, but we will still see the threat of a few afternoon showers. Comfortable conditions will remain in place Thursday, with a little more dry time.