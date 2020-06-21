The mainline of thunderstorms is tracking across the north and western half of the Miami Valley. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, with muggy conditions. An active weather pattern will continue through the first half of next week.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

A cold front will move through on Tuesday, bringing a drop in humidity for the middle part of the week. Temperatures will run slightly cooler, as well.