After a stormy day on Wednesday and a breezy and cloudy night, sunshine will return to the Miami Valley today. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures are in the forecast as well.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. Pleasant. High 78

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 81

Cooler weather for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. Dry weather is expected for the next several days and a warming trend into next week.

