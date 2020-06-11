After a stormy day on Wednesday and a breezy and cloudy night, sunshine will return to the Miami Valley today. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures are in the forecast as well.
TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. Pleasant. High 78
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 81
Cooler weather for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. Dry weather is expected for the next several days and a warming trend into next week.
