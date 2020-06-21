Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! It’s going to be another steamy day, with high humidity, and afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, as well, and we could have an isolated strong wind gust and heavy downpours.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, with muggy conditions. An active weather pattern will continue through the first half of next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

A cold front will move through on Tuesday, bringing a drop in humidity for the middle part of the week. Temperatures will run slightly cooler, as well.