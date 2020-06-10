It feels like we live in Florida this morning! High dew points and temperatures in the 70s are making for an uncomfortable start to the day. This extreme moisture is due to the tropical air mass from Cristobal. Later today, a strong cold front will trigger showers and storms. Severe storms are possible with strong winds and isolated tornadoes as the main risks. Be sure to be weather ready today.

TODAY: Very warm and humid. Showers and storms likely this afternoon. High 85

Best chances for showers and storms between noon and 7 PM.

Incredibly humid today. Relief from the humidity on Thursday.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms end. Turning cooler and less humid. Low 60

THURSDAY: Sunny and less humid. High 80

Dry weather continues on Friday. A slight chance of a few showers on Saturday with a cooler weekend ahead. Highs this weekend around 75.