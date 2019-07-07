Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Finally I am tracking some nice summer days. Yes, it will still be hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will be much lower, so you won’t start sweating as you head out the door.

TONIGHT: Average temperatures, clearing skies. Low 65

TOMORROW: Still warm, but nice. High 84

MONDAY NIGHT: Pleasant and calm. Low 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86

Temperatures and humidity will increase ahead of the next cold front on Wednesday. Storm chances increase Wednesday night and Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS