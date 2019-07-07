Finally I am tracking some nice summer days. Yes, it will still be hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will be much lower, so you won’t start sweating as you head out the door.
TONIGHT: Average temperatures, clearing skies. Low 65
TOMORROW: Still warm, but nice. High 84
MONDAY NIGHT: Pleasant and calm. Low 60
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86
Temperatures and humidity will increase ahead of the next cold front on Wednesday. Storm chances increase Wednesday night and Thursday.