Today will be hot and humid. Heat index values will be around 95 degrees this afternoon. As humidity increases, we will see a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Storm development will be around 2 p.m. Isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through 8 p.m.

TODAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy, hot and humid with a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. High near 90

TONIGHT: Muggy and breezy with a shower or thunderstorm chance. Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

Tropical moisture, from the remnants of Cristobal, moves in ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday. Thunderstorms will be around Tuesday night and Wednesday before cooler and less humid air rolls in on Thursday.

