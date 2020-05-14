A warm front will push through the Miami Valley today ushering in much warmer air. This front will produce a few morning showers and then again this afternoon a few showers and isolated storms possible. Many hours out the day will be dry with gusty winds.

TODAY: Much warmer and breezy. Scattered showers and an isolated storm. High 78

There will be plenty of hours of dry weather today, despite the chances of showers.

TONIGHT: A few scattered showers and isolated storms. Low near 65

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Gusty winds and warm temperatures. High 76

Through the weekend warm temperatures continue with chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70s through the weekend and back into the upper 60s as we head into next week.