It will be a pleasant evening in the Miami Valley. We will see low humidity, sunshine, and temperatures dropping into the 70s around 7 p.m. Skies will be clear overnight with a light east wind around 5 mph. It will be another cool night with a low of 58 degrees.

Ozone levels are on the rise. An Air Quality Advisory is in effect starting midnight tonight and continuing through Midnight on Monday night. This is for Butler, Warren, Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Miami, Preble, and Darke County. Ozone levels may exceed unhealthy standards for sensitive groups. Avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment. Do not idle your vehicle, and refuel after 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Cool, calm, and clear. Low 58

TOMORROW: Sunny and warm, high levels of ozone. High 85

TUESDAY: Hot and Humid, chance for afternoon showers. High 90

A cold front will move through on Wednesday bringing the chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures will be cooler the second half of the week.