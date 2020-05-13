Dry weather will continue for one more day. We will be a little warmer than yesterday, with highs reaching the low-mid 60s this afternoon. The warming trend will continue through the end of the week.

Tonight, a warm front will lift through the Miami Valley. This will kick off a few spotty showers, which will linger into Thursday morning. There will be some dry time Thursday–most likely in the early-mid afternoon. Late in the day, thunderstorms will move in, and some could be strong.

TODAY: Partly sunny, nice and mild. High 63

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Low 52

THURSDAY: A few morning showers, some dry time, then scattered thunderstorms develop later in the day. Windy and warm. High 77

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Windy and warm. High 76

Friday looks to have more numerous showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to run warm, despite the rain.