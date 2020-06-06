A weak front will bring in lower humidity levels later today. Temperatures will still be running above average in the mid 80s.

TODAY: Partly sunny, and warm. High 85

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

SUNDAY: Sunny and less humid. High 80

The heat builds before TS Cristobal pushes into the Midwest. Highs will peak around 90 degrees on Tuesday. Cristobal will bring in gusty winds and chances for showers and storms on Wednesday.