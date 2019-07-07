Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Some patchy fog is possible Sunday morning. A few showers and storms are still possible in the afternoon. High pressure builds into Monday and Tuesday. The air will be much drier. It won’t feel as humid.
SUNDAY: A few showers and storms. High 85
SUNDAY NIGHT: Cooler with clearing skies. Low 68
MONDAY: Drier with mostly sunny skies. High 84
TUESDAY: Nice, a lot of sunshine. High 86
Temperatures will slowly warm through Wednesday. The next weather system brings a chance for storms late Wednesday and into Thursday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s behind the next cold front.