We will start off cold and frosty this morning. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon, and pleasantly cool temperatures as we top out in the upper 50s. It looks like a nice day!

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and chilly, but we will avoid any widespread frost development. Wednesday will be another nice day with even warmer temperatures in the mid-60s.

TODAY: Partly sunny, nice and cool. High 58

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, nice and mild. High 64

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and much warmer. A 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 75

A warm front will move through the Miami Valley Wednesday night, and that will bring in the next chance for showers and thunderstorms. We will still have the chance of showers and storms at times through the day Thursday, and it looks much warmer.