We have a very warm and increasingly humid air mass across the Miami Valley. Today, we will have a lot of dry time, but as we heat up in the afternoon hours, we expect some pop-up showers and thunderstorms to develop. Some of these could move slowly and produce heavy rain, so there is a localized flooding threat.

Showers and thunderstorms may linger into the evening hours before diminishing tonight. Tuesday, the pattern remains the same with warm, humid conditions and a few developing afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 60% chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 87

TONIGHT: A few evening thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and mild. Low 68

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 30% chance of a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83

We will have similar conditions each day this week, until Friday. That is when a cold front will actually move through and usher in cooler and less humid air for the upcoming weekend.

