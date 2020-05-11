We are starting the week with much cooler air in the Miami Valley. Expect a breezy, chilly day ahead with lots of clouds. There is even the slight chance of a stray light shower.

Tonight, clouds clear out and with lighter winds, we expect temperatures to drop quickly. Lows will be in the low-mid 30s, and with a frost likely, a Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the Miami Valley. The northeastern counties are under a Freeze Warning, as temperatures will be coldest in Clark, Champaign, Shelby, Logan and Auglaize counties.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler. A 20% chance of a spotty light shower. High 50

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with areas of frost. Low 34

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 64

A warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon. It will still be below normal through Wednesday, but after that we’ll climb above normal for several days. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.