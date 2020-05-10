A line of thunderstorms will move across the Miami Valley through 5 p.m. There may be embedded wind gusts up to 70 mph. Damaging wind is the greatest threat. There maybe some small hail mixed in. The tornado potential is less than 2%, so it is very, very low.

Scattered showers will continue into the night as it continues to be cloudy and breezy.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with PM showers and storms. High near 60

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy and breezy. Colder. Low 36

MONDAY: AM shower? Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold. Highs near 50

Cool weather continues through mid week with overnight lows in the 30s. Warmer temperatures can be expected by the end of the weeks with highs approaching 80 by next weekend.