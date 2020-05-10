Scattered showers and storms will be developing this afternoon across the Miami Valley. A few storms may have the potential to become severe. Gusty winds, heavy rain and hail are the main threats this afternoon. Temperatures will still be running below average for this time of the year.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with PM showers and storms. High near 60

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy and breezy. Colder. Low 36

MONDAY: AM shower? Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold. Highs near 50

Cool weather continues through mid week with overnight lows in the 30s. Warmer temperatures can be expected by the end of the weeks with highs approaching 80 by next weekend.