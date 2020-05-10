Live Now
2 NEW Today Weekend is live now
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and storms will be developing this afternoon across the Miami Valley. A few storms may have the potential to become severe. Gusty winds, heavy rain and hail are the main threats this afternoon. Temperatures will still be running below average for this time of the year.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with PM showers and storms. High near 60

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy and breezy. Colder. Low 36

MONDAY: AM shower? Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold. Highs near 50

Cool weather continues through mid week with overnight lows in the 30s. Warmer temperatures can be expected by the end of the weeks with highs approaching 80 by next weekend.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS