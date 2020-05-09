A record breaking low of 28 degrees was recorded in Dayton this morning. This broke the precious record of 31 degrees set in 1947. Sunshine has returned to the are with a high of 52 degrees. This is still 18 degrees below normal. Clouds will return tonight with breezy conditions limiting any frost in the area.

There is a chance for severe weather on Mother’s Day. A low pressure system will begin to impact the region Sunday afternoon. There is a risk for wind gusts greater than 60 mph and hail larger than a quarter.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds late. Low 38

MOTHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered PM showers and an isolated storm possible. High 58

Morning temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s for several more mornings. Highs will finally rebound into the 70s by the end of the week.