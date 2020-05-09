***FREEZE WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING***

Record breaking cold struck the Miami Valley this morning. The mercury dipped into the upper 20s, busting the old record low of 31 set back in 1947. Despite an abundance of sunshine today, highs will be running 15 to 20 degrees below our average high of 70 for mid May.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and quite cool. High 52

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds late. Low 38

MOTHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered PM showers and an isolated storm possible. High 58

Morning temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s for several more mornings. Highs will finally rebound into the 70s by the end of the week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.