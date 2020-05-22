We will see areas of morning fog and mist/drizzle. During the afternoon, the clouds will break in spots and the sun should get through at times. This will help to warm us up, as highs push into the low 70s… finally back near normal! There is still a slight chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Overnight, we expect the return to dry conditions area-wide. Most of Saturday will be dry, as well, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to warm, and it will start to feel more humid in the afternoon.

TODAY: Morning fog, mist/drizzle. Clouds mixed with afternoon sun, and a 30% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Warmer. High 73

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Becoming more humid with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up. High 80

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 30% chance of spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 85

We will continue the warming trend Sunday into Memorial Day as afternoon highs climb into the mid-80s with humid conditions. While no day looks like a washout, we will still have the threat of pop-up showers/storms each afternoon.