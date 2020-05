Rain will taper off through the early afternoon. So we will dry out mid-late day, and the sun is even expected to come out! It will be breezy and much cooler, however, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50-degrees.

Overnight, with clear sky, we will drop below freezing. Be sure to protect your plants or bring them in, as widespread frost is likely. Cool, below-normal temperatures continue over the weekend.