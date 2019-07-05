Thank goodness it’s Friday, and our hot and stormy weather may be coming to an end soon. We are still tracking highs near 90 today and Saturday. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be scattered both days. It looks like more of us will see storms on Saturday. A cold front does move through late in the day. Sunday and Monday will be drier and cooler.

TODAY: Hot and humid with a chance for storms. High 90

TONIGHT: Mild and muggy. Low 74

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with scattered storms. High 87

SUNDAY: A little cooler and drier. High 85

We will start off next week with high temperatures closer to the normal high of 84 degrees.