Showers will move through the Miami Valley this morning. Rain will come to an end through the early afternoon. So we will dry out mid-late day, and the sun is even expected to come out! It will be breezy and much cooler, however, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50-degrees.

Overnight, with clear sky, we will drop below freezing. Be sure to protect your plants or bring them in, as widespread frost is likely. Cool, below-normal temperatures continue over the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy with morning showers. Breezy and chilly with some sun in the late afternoon. High 50

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Widespread frost. Low 30

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High 52

SUNDAY: Cloudy, windy and cool. Showers develop in the afternoon. High 56

Showers will develop on Mother’s Day afternoon. We will dry out again early next week, but temperatures will continue to run below normal through mid-week. We will finally get warmer by Thursday.