Today will be cloudy and cool, with more scattered showers. The rain will be most likely in the afternoon hours.

On Friday, the sun will break out a bit and this will help to warm temperatures back into the 70s. But the threat of afternoon pop-up showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, will continue.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with a 50% chance of scattered showers. High 63

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with a few showers. Low 55

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with peeks of sun. A little warmer. A 30% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 73

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. A 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 80

Over the holiday weekend, we will really warm up! Highs will push into the 80s, and it will also feel more humid. We can’t rule out some afternoon showers and thunderstorms; the best chance being Sunday and Memorial Day.